MerPerle Resorts & Hotels Offered a Training Course for Its Managers

To enhance marketing capacity for managers working in Sales & Marketing departments and to stay competitive ahead of its competitors, Khai Vy Group, the mother company of MerPerle Resorts & Hotels offered a training course known as “Professional Marketing” for managers who came from MerPerle Hon Tam Resort, MerPerle Crystal Palace Hotel and the sales unit of wood production management team.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, June 19, 2020 --(



It started on Jun 13 (Saturday) and ended on Jun 17, 2020 (Wednesday) in a solemn certificate ceremony with the presence of the company chairman and vice-chairman.



The ceremony was followed by a cozy dinner where everyone recalled the cheers and fun in the training for what they achieved during the four-day course.



It is expected that more diversified courses will be offered in a strategic approach to develop skills for the group’s human resources for the current and long-term success of the company.



MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides luxurious tourist experience based on the business philosophy of bringing a diversified range of products and outstanding service to the guests which create a unique experience and a feeling of belonging with the Vietnamese culture and nature.



MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an "oasis" nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view down the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.



Located on a beautiful isolated island in the tourism city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an ideal destination of choice for a hideaway from the bustling city life, for a couple seeking romance or simply for family rest and relaxation or even any reasons.

