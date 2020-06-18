Indie Label "Behind the Sky" Launches Double Vinyl Compilation with Advance Funding from Sound Royalties

Press Releases Sound Royalties Press Release Share Blog

About Sound Royalties

Los Angeles, CA, June 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Electronic and ambient music DJ, producer and label head Evan Bartholomew, a.k.a. "Bluetech," has announced the release of his new double vinyl compilation featuring some of the genre's biggest names.On June 3, Bartholomew's Behind The Sky label released Portals: A Kosmische Journey through Outer Worlds and Inner Space, featuring 13 tracks of Berlin school-inspired electronic music. The two-disc set includes original work from legends of synthesis including two-time GRAMMY nominee Steve Roach, U.K. ambient virtuoso Ian Boddy, award-winning film composer Steve Moore and Moog ambassador Lisa Bella Donna, plus selections from new school wizards d'Voxx, Polypores, Listening Center and others."This compilation was conceived as a love song to unabashedly melodic analog synthesizer music," said Bartholomew. "It's a tribute to the utopian science fiction of the 70s featuring artists that I consider to be among the best in the world, so it's a huge moment for an independent boutique label like ours."Giving the project additional buzz is the contribution from acclaimed visual artist Yoshi Sodeaka, who created a music video for the Steve Moore track, "DataVision." The prolific Sodeaka recently collaborated with Tame Impala's Kevin Parker on the visual installations for the band's live performances.Bartholomew credits a royalty advance secured through Sound Royalties for helping to finance the Portals project. Founded in 2014, the company specializes in providing customized funding solutions to music creatives based on future royalty income, changing the paradigm in royalty financing by never taking possession of an artist's copyright under any circumstances. Sound Royalties has collaborated with hundreds of creative artists including GRAMMY nominees and winners Rich Robinson, Pitbull, Makeba Riddick, Wyclef Jean, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne and many others.On Portals, Bartholomew used funding to cover the costs of pressing vinyl copies of the album, an investment he recouped in full after selling through just 30 percent of his inventory. He has since sold the entire first round of records and has reinvested the profits for a second pressing. Bartholomew also used a portion of the royalty advance to retain the creative services of Sodeaka, which will earn the album significant notice among followers of the artist and fans of Tame Impala."What Evan has done with his advance funding is a great example of how creatives are using financing to reinvest in their business operations and careers, especially in the current environment that has shut down live shows," said Sound Royalties founder and CEO, Alex Heiche. "It's inspiring to see a positive outcome like this at a time when there are so many challenges facing independent artists."While the Behind The Sky label has had two releases surface on Billboard and iTunes sales charts in the last year, Portals is Bartholomew's most ambitious project to date. The album's video trailer featuring an Ian Boddy composition can be found here. The double album is available for purchase at Behind The Sky's Bandcamp page About Sound RoyaltiesSound Royalties, LLC is a privately-owned specialty finance firm that helps music industry professionals fund personal and professional projects without ever taking ownership of their copyrights, allowing for pass-through income, and empowering creatives to choose from a variety of flexible pricing options. The company's core business is offering royalty advances of anywhere from $5,000 to the tens of millions. It does this by advancing artist, producer and songwriter royalties paid through music labels, distributors, publishers and PROs such as BMI, ASCAP, SESAC, SoundExchange and many more. Sound Royalties works with a wide range of music industry professionals, including GRAMMY Award winners, platinum recording artists and notable music industry executives in every genre. Learn more at https://soundroyalties.com

Charles Upchurch

919-395-1588



https://soundroyalties.com



