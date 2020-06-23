MerPerle Hon Tam Resort nominated for Asia’s Leading Luxury Resort & Spa

MerPerle Resorts & Hotels last week announced that one of its luxury properties, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort has been nominated for the award of Asia’s Leading Luxury Resort & Spa.

World Travel Award was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Award brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.



2020 is the first year MerPerle Hon Tam resort officially participates in the voting process for this prestigious travel award.



MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides luxurious tourist experience based on the business philosophy of bringing a diversified range of products and outstanding service to the guests which create a unique experience and a feeling of belonging with the Vietnamese culture and nature.



MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an "oasis" nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view down the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.



