Motown Songwriter Paul Lubanski Releases Two Pop Country Single's "I Can't Fix You" and "I've Got My Demons Too" Worldwide Today

Songwriter releasing two new singles.

Detroit, MI, June 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Michigan native and lauded songwriter Paul Lubanski releases two powerful new singles worldwide today - “I Can’t Fix You and “I’ve Got My Demons Too.” (Beginning today you’ll find each in hundreds of online music stores - ranging from Apple iTunes to streaming venues such as Spotify.) The songs represent his 32nd and 33rd recordings since the spring of 2016 and all have been produced in a studio outside of Atlanta under his RISE ABOVE RECORDS label.“I Can’t Fix You” is young country loud and fun with an immediate song-along chorus. “I Got My Demons Too” is bluesy and inspirationally healing. Both have been reviewed by Country radio fans and music industry insiders and the having “hit” potential. Each has been posted on Paul’s YouTube channel accompanied by lyric videos. Lubanski’s entire discography - that boasts everything from Country love, to a duet, to rock, pop, tribute, stadium and even Christian Worship can be found on his website: www.paullubanski.com