PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Capiscana

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Capiscana: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Metalcore Group VENACAVA Releases New Song "Signals" Featuring Vocalist Aaron Gillespie of Underoath


Eleven years after it was initially recorded, the metalcore group VENACAVA has released their first song “Signals” today via Capiscana Records / OSIAH, featuring Underoath vocalist Aaron Gillespie.

Metalcore Group VENACAVA Releases New Song
Chicago, IL, June 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Eleven years after it was initially recorded, the metalcore group VENACAVA has released their first song “Signals” today via Capiscana Records / OSIAH.

Produced by Tommy Rush, the fast-paced track features vocals from Rush (the group’s lead singer & guitarist) and Underoath’s Aaron Gillespie.

Rush said he started getting DMs and texts from random people who had heard demo versions of the song and wondered why it had never been released. “People were really resonating with it. I beat myself up constantly for not finishing it for so long,” he said. In 2019, he reached out to one of his idols from those years, multi-instrumentalist Aaron Gillespie from the band Underoath, to help him finish the song.

The result is powerful and haunting, with Rush and Gillespie trading off vocal harmonies over the intricate lead guitars provided by Dave Bobka, while Dan Bychowski's intense drumming helps wrap it up into a spellbinding track.

Signals is available now on all major streaming platforms. You can listen to it here - https://songwhip.com/venacava/signals

Follow the group on Instagram - @venacavasound
Follow their producer / lead singer on Instagram - @tommyrush
Follow the featured artist on Instagram - @aaronrgillespie
Contact Information
Capiscana
Tom Mikailin
305-396-1828
Contact
https://capiscana.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Capiscana
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help