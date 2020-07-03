Michael Foo’s Dental Clinic in Richmond Hill Revises Safety Protocols to Reopen During COVID-19 Pandemic

Michael Foo’s Dental Clinic has reopened and put in place a number of health measures to keep its patients and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. These include face masks for dental staff, removal of magazines and toys from their waiting area, and a limited number of appointments to reduce the number of people in their office.





"Our office has always followed strict infection control standards," says Dr. Foo. "And in order to keep us all protected during this pandemic and into the future, we have updated our protocols. When we see you at your next appointment, things will be a little different."



To that end, patients can expect a few changes in their appointments:



Patients will be asked screening questions both before their appointment and in office.



Patients may be asked to wait outside the office prior to their appointment.



Patients will be asked to use hand sanitizer upon entering the clinic.



Waiting rooms will no longer offer magazines or children’s toys.



Appointments will be spaced out to allow for physical distancing between patients. That may mean reduced flexibility in scheduling appointments but will reduce the number of patients in reception at any one time.



Staff will wear protective gear, including masks, face shields and gowns.



"Rest assured that all these procedures are designed to create the safest environment for you, other patients and our team," says Dr. Foo. "Thank you for your patience and loyalty throughout this ordeal. We value your trust and look forward to welcoming you back."



Dr. Michael Foo’s Dental Clinic is currently accepting appointments and looks forward to providing clients in the Richmond Hill area with a safe environment to improve their dental health.



About Michael Foo's Dental Clinic

