TEBillion Announces New Partnership Program

The OEM Alliance Partner provides the opportunity to embed TEB products within their own product range and go to market with a fully integrated, one-stop business automation solution. This partner program can be integrated together by bundling TEB products into the partner's solutions, referral opportunities, co-branded events and marketing support from the TEBillion team. Whereas, the Cloud Alliance Partner gives the opportunity to provide products and services by TEB products and bundles within cloud-based solutions. This partner program includes hosting TEBillion on partner's local cloud, sell TEBillion in partner's package bundles, co-branded events, and marketing support from the team.



The TEBillion Alliance Partner program is designed not only to drive a higher market share but to also deliver greater profitability within partner organisations.



London, United Kingdom, June 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TEBillion announces today its new partnership program called, TEBillion Alliances Partner Program. The partner program, divided in two kinds, OEM Alliance Partner and Cloud Alliance Partner, aims to bring success through a joint go to market initiative, development efforts and strategic activities that increase awareness and sales.

The OEM Alliance Partner provides the opportunity to embed TEB products within their own product range and go to market with a fully integrated, one-stop business automation solution. This partner program can be integrated together by bundling TEB products into the partner's solutions, referral opportunities, co-branded events and marketing support from the TEBillion team. Whereas, the Cloud Alliance Partner gives the opportunity to provide products and services by TEB products and bundles within cloud-based solutions. This partner program includes hosting TEBillion on partner's local cloud, sell TEBillion in partner's package bundles, co-branded events, and marketing support from the team.

The TEBillion Alliance Partner program is designed not only to drive a higher market share but to also deliver greater profitability within partner organisations.

Contact Information
TEBillion
Gail Fuentes
+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181
https://www.tebillion.com/en/

About TEBillion: TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide.

