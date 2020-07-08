Crisp Cuts Barbershop Makes Waves with New Franchise Launch

Press Releases Crisp Cuts and Styles Press Release Share Blog

New barbershop franchise opportunity from award-winning Crisp Cuts boosts the brand's national expansion.





The franchise launch comes at the tail end of the COVID-19 quarantine. Owner Bobby Terry explains the significance of the solidarity within the Crisp Cuts community and how their marketing has made a difference coming out of the pandemic. “The first 2 weeks we were open [after quarantine] we saw a record week at both locations. We had double the amount of clientele that showed up within that time frame,” stated Terry.



“Today we have to be creative and we have to be strong as a people and as a nation. We cannot allow something like COVID to stop us in our tracks. We can answer back with solutions!”



The innovative Crisp Cuts approach has a heavy focus on marketing and community connection, as made evident in the numbers after quarantine. “Franchisees will not have to worry about marketing. We have people who understand the brand message, the verbiage, we know what works,” stated Terry. “Our clients have become acquainted with the messages we send out and have an adoration for the brand that is unbelievably supportive.”



Terry points out that Crisp Cuts was built to expand from the beginning. “Our first location has been open for 14 years. We paid attention to detail to make sure that we implemented systems, processes, and protocol right from the start.”



Crisp Cuts boasts a philosophy of professionalism and high quality. Modern and traditional elements blend to create an open, relaxing atmosphere. “All different walks of life, all different backgrounds... our brand can take care of anyone - any type of style hair.” Several differentiators for the brand include cutting edge technology, high-end scheduling software, virtual waiting rooms, and barber profiles.



The company is seeking franchisees who share its high quality mindset and who will represent the Crisp Cuts brand just as Terry has. “I will have the pleasure of mentoring people, coming alongside my franchisees and helping them be successful. We will be able to create real jobs, especially in this market.” Potential franchise candidates can download a franchise kit, begin the application, and process details at crispcutsfranchise.com.



“Our franchisees can rest assured that we are going to walk alongside them. They haven’t just joined a brand. They are joining a family.”



Bobby Terry

816-916-1841



www.crispcuts.com



