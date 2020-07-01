PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Tellows UG

Press Release

Receive press releases from Tellows UG: By Email RSS Feeds:

Many Assumptions About Telephone Fraud and Co. Are Not True; Tellows.co.uk Reveals the Biggest Fallacies Regarding Telephone Scam


There are many statements regarding telephone fraud and telephone spam that are not true or not completely true.

London, United Kingdom, July 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- tellows.co.uk, the platform for the reverse search of telephone numbers has listed the most important ones and clarifies to what extent they are actually correct. For example, they uncover that the assumption that only elderly persons become victims of telephone fraud, is not completely true. There are scams that mainly young people fall for. The Microsoft support scam is an example for this. In this fraud, a scammer pretends to be a Microsoft employee and tries to receive sensitive data over the phone. According to Microsoft it is most successful in the age group of 18 to 34 years. In addition to the myths about telephone fraud and scam, tellows.co.uk also clarifies the most occurring mistaken assumptions regarding their own website. A common assumption is that anyone can post reviews and comments to tellows without being questioned. tellows.co.uk explains that this is false. Even though every person can upload a rating or a comment, every comment and rating will be checked by an automatic spam check system and the tellows employees.

More misconceptions and the associated clarifications can be found on: https://blog.tellows.co.uk/2020/06/the-7-biggest-myths-about-telephone-scam-and-co/

Further Links:
Website: https://www.tellows.co.uk
Blog: https://blog.tellows.co.uk
Magazine: https://www.tellows.co.uk/c/about-tellows-uk/the-tellows-magazine-for-the-uk/
Android App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=app.tellows
iPhone App: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/tellows-caller-id-block/id1166263660?mt=8

Contact:
Christian Anton
tellows ltd.
Eschenring 6
04282 Bennewitz
Tel.: +49 341- 35540902
Mobil: 0152 – 28754986
Fax: +49 341 – 35540902
E-Mail: presse@tellows.de

The phone number community makes it possible for consumers to enter information and comments on numbers, besides others, on www.tellows.de, www.tellows.com, www.tellows.co.uk, www.tellows.co.nz, www.tellows.fr, www.tellows.es and www.tellows.it. In this way, tellows shall prevent consumers from being deceived. Commercial registry: Magistrates' Court Leipzig HRB 26291, managing director: Stefan Rick
Contact Information
Tellows UG
Chris Anton
+49-1578-4918966
Contact
www.tellows.com
Eschenring 6
04282 Bennewitz
Germany

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tellows UG
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help