Press Releases Tellows UG Press Release

Receive press releases from Tellows UG: By Email RSS Feeds: Many Assumptions About Telephone Fraud and Co. Are Not True; Tellows.co.uk Reveals the Biggest Fallacies Regarding Telephone Scam

There are many statements regarding telephone fraud and telephone spam that are not true or not completely true.

London, United Kingdom, July 01, 2020 --(



More misconceptions and the associated clarifications can be found on: https://blog.tellows.co.uk/2020/06/the-7-biggest-myths-about-telephone-scam-and-co/



Further Links:

Website: https://www.tellows.co.uk

Blog: https://blog.tellows.co.uk

Magazine: https://www.tellows.co.uk/c/about-tellows-uk/the-tellows-magazine-for-the-uk/

Android App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=app.tellows

iPhone App: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/tellows-caller-id-block/id1166263660?mt=8



Contact:

Christian Anton

tellows ltd.

Eschenring 6

04282 Bennewitz

Tel.: +49 341- 35540902

Mobil: 0152 – 28754986

Fax: +49 341 – 35540902

E-Mail: presse@tellows.de



The phone number community makes it possible for consumers to enter information and comments on numbers, besides others, on www.tellows.de, www.tellows.com, www.tellows.co.uk, www.tellows.co.nz, www.tellows.fr, www.tellows.es and www.tellows.it. In this way, tellows shall prevent consumers from being deceived. Commercial registry: Magistrates' Court Leipzig HRB 26291, managing director: Stefan Rick London, United Kingdom, July 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- tellows.co.uk, the platform for the reverse search of telephone numbers has listed the most important ones and clarifies to what extent they are actually correct. For example, they uncover that the assumption that only elderly persons become victims of telephone fraud, is not completely true. There are scams that mainly young people fall for. The Microsoft support scam is an example for this. In this fraud, a scammer pretends to be a Microsoft employee and tries to receive sensitive data over the phone. According to Microsoft it is most successful in the age group of 18 to 34 years. In addition to the myths about telephone fraud and scam, tellows.co.uk also clarifies the most occurring mistaken assumptions regarding their own website. A common assumption is that anyone can post reviews and comments to tellows without being questioned. tellows.co.uk explains that this is false. Even though every person can upload a rating or a comment, every comment and rating will be checked by an automatic spam check system and the tellows employees.More misconceptions and the associated clarifications can be found on: https://blog.tellows.co.uk/2020/06/the-7-biggest-myths-about-telephone-scam-and-co/Further Links:Website: https://www.tellows.co.ukBlog: https://blog.tellows.co.ukMagazine: https://www.tellows.co.uk/c/about-tellows-uk/the-tellows-magazine-for-the-uk/Android App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=app.tellowsiPhone App: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/tellows-caller-id-block/id1166263660?mt=8Contact:Christian Antontellows ltd.Eschenring 604282 BennewitzTel.: +49 341- 35540902Mobil: 0152 – 28754986Fax: +49 341 – 35540902E-Mail: presse@tellows.deThe phone number community makes it possible for consumers to enter information and comments on numbers, besides others, on www.tellows.de, www.tellows.com, www.tellows.co.uk, www.tellows.co.nz, www.tellows.fr, www.tellows.es and www.tellows.it. In this way, tellows shall prevent consumers from being deceived. Commercial registry: Magistrates' Court Leipzig HRB 26291, managing director: Stefan Rick Contact Information Tellows UG

Chris Anton

+49-1578-4918966



www.tellows.com

Eschenring 6

04282 Bennewitz

Germany



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tellows UG