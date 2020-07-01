Managing Director of Leading Global Management Consulting Firm Appointed President, Northern USA - India Business Council

Press Releases IBS Global Consulting Press Release Share Blog

Tonya McNeal-Weary, Managing Director at IBS Global Consulting has been appointed President, Northern USA – India Business Council of the Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.





Supported by ALL Ladies League (ALL) and Women Economic Forum (WEF), the WICCI aims to bring about fundamental changes in governmental policies, laws and incentives with a key focus on encouraging and empowering women-owned businesses across all sectors to become more competitive in the business world.



Women face monumental challenges when it comes to accessing funding; confront glass ceilings in senior management roles and board positions; and struggle with excessive household and caregiving roles. WICCI and its Councils at National, Regional, State and City levels, as well as international, will suggest concrete steps and recommendations to relevant government authorities to help mitigate the many challenges women in business face, and uphold women’s interest in policy making at multiple levels to help women get better incentives, improved access to finance and other resources to empower businesswomen and entrepreneurs from all sectors.



“I am proud and deeply honored to accept the position as President, Northern USA – India Business Council of the WICCI and look forward to building a robust team of Council members to serve as the collective voices of millions of women, ensuring their economic participation and inclusive perspectives in all aspects of legislation and policy making,” said Tonya McNeal-Weary, Managing Director at IBS Global Consulting.



As a female business owner in a male-dominated industry, McNeal-Weary understands first-hand the unique challenges women face. In her newly appointed role with WICCI, McNeal-Weary will work with respective government bodies and institutions to advocate toward enabling policy changes, incentives and other structural changes that will support the development of women’s influence and impact in the economic mainstream. This will include organizing delegation visits to various public platforms and industry forums to promote trade, commerce and investment for women entrepreneurs.



For more information about WICCI, visit www.wicci.in. To learn more about IBS Global Consulting, visit www.ibsglobalconsulting.com.



About WICCI



Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI) is a premier All-India National Women’s Chamber empowering women entrepreneurs and leaders from all walks of life through advocacy, pro-active representations to government, implementing projects for women via funds allocated by various government agencies and private corporations, plus bringing awareness on all issues that concern women in the workplace.



About IBS Global Consulting



Tianna Robinson

+1 (313) 647-8983



www.ibsglobalconsulting.com



