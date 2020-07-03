Solutions for Automotive Industries Now Available on TEBillion

Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

London, United Kingdom, July 03, 2020



Business Automation solution designed for the automotive industry includes management of sales and marketing, multiple business units and locations, quoting with workflow manager, business contracts and frameworks, orders and reviews, project tracking, billing and invoice, and service linking.



As auto manufacturers have a long list of customers who require maintenance and regular contact with potential delivery of high-volume orders, TEB cloud enhances the ability of auto companies to develop relationships and out contracts in place in order to deliver set targets.



The solutions by TEB gives a complete overview of finances and allows flexible management of receivables against current and future outgoings. This is set to provide holistic view of business activities thus delivering growth and success.



+ 44 (0) 1582 870 180

pr@tebillion.email



Gail Fuentes

+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181



https://www.tebillion.com/en/



