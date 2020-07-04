Sytel Releases Multi-Tenant, Multimedia and Fully Blended Contact Center Platform

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Sytel Limited Press Release

Aylesbury, United Kingdom, July 04, 2020 --(



Michael McKinlay, CEO of Sytel, commented, “Rather than tell you that this new version takes hosting to new heights (which by the way, we think it does!) let me cut to the chase and pull out ten of the new features which we think are most relevant to what our customers are looking for.



“1. Multi-channel, multimedia agent desktop that is non-siloed and fully blended. Automatic load balancing with no need for supervisor intervention to optimise agent activities

2. Routing rules to ensure that customers always get dealt with by the most appropriate agent, in the media of their choice

3. Agent desktop that will support and resize any/all web applications, be it our own, or third party

4. Multi-tenant wall to wall, supporting 10,000+ agents

5. Sytel or third party conversational AI with call routing supported by award winning Sytel AI Dialer

6. Reporting that in a single view that will summarise KPIs for all agent activities, across all media

7. Open APIs offering a choice of presentation - REST, native sockets, Websockets or a high-level .NET library

8. Chat messaging connectors for the most popular platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and the option to add unlimited chat plugins to existing chat platforms via Sytel Open APIs

9. Customer interaction history at the agent’s fingertips, giving a view of previous interactions regardless of media type

10. Home working proven in all continents around the world



“Oh, and we also give you world class support, unbeatable pricing and a product that just about deploys itself,” said McKinlay.



“We have been working with Sytel for many years,” said Naresh Kothari, President of Intertec Systems in Dubai, “And we just love the way they are continually innovating to keep us ahead of the market.”



For more details, including demonstration videos, please visit v11.sytel.com



About Sytel

Sytel Limited develops and supplies Softdial Contact Center® (SCC) multimedia, multichannel, fully blended cloud contact center solutions, for quick and easy deployment. It brings the same world-class innovation to the multimedia contact center that is used in developing its world-leading AI Dialer. All Sytel cloud components are secure, resilient and scale seamlessly from 50 agents to 10,000+, whether local, mobile or remote.



About Intertec

Aylesbury, United Kingdom, July 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Sytel announces version 11 of their Softdial Contact Center™ (SCC) hosting platform, supporting fully blended voice, chat, email, SMS, video, and all social channels.Michael McKinlay, CEO of Sytel, commented, "Rather than tell you that this new version takes hosting to new heights (which by the way, we think it does!) let me cut to the chase and pull out ten of the new features which we think are most relevant to what our customers are looking for."1. Multi-channel, multimedia agent desktop that is non-siloed and fully blended. Automatic load balancing with no need for supervisor intervention to optimise agent activities2. Routing rules to ensure that customers always get dealt with by the most appropriate agent, in the media of their choice3. Agent desktop that will support and resize any/all web applications, be it our own, or third party4. Multi-tenant wall to wall, supporting 10,000+ agents5. Sytel or third party conversational AI with call routing supported by award winning Sytel AI Dialer6. Reporting that in a single view that will summarise KPIs for all agent activities, across all media7. Open APIs offering a choice of presentation - REST, native sockets, Websockets or a high-level .NET library8. Chat messaging connectors for the most popular platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and the option to add unlimited chat plugins to existing chat platforms via Sytel Open APIs9. Customer interaction history at the agent's fingertips, giving a view of previous interactions regardless of media type10. Home working proven in all continents around the world"Oh, and we also give you world class support, unbeatable pricing and a product that just about deploys itself," said McKinlay."We have been working with Sytel for many years," said Naresh Kothari, President of Intertec Systems in Dubai, "And we just love the way they are continually innovating to keep us ahead of the market."For more details, including demonstration videos, please visit v11.sytel.comAbout SytelSytel Limited develops and supplies Softdial Contact Center® (SCC) multimedia, multichannel, fully blended cloud contact center solutions, for quick and easy deployment. It brings the same world-class innovation to the multimedia contact center that is used in developing its world-leading AI Dialer. All Sytel cloud components are secure, resilient and scale seamlessly from 50 agents to 10,000+, whether local, mobile or remote.About IntertecEstablished since 1991, Intertec Systems is a regional specialist in Digital, Business Applications, Cloud, Managed Services and Cybersecurity. They serve Governments, Financial Services, Healthcare and Enterprises across Middle East & India with local offices in 5 countries. Contact Information Sytel Limited

Jamie Stewart

+44 1296 381200



www.sytel.com



