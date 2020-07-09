Giovambattista Scuticchio Foderaro Takes Part in Forbes Business Council.

Press Releases VR CORPORATENEXT Press Release Share Blog

"I'm excited to be part of Forbes Business Council, it represents a great reward for the high efforts of the last 12 years that seen me proactive in daily commitment and collective corporate responsibilities worldwide," says Giovambattista about the welcoming to the Councils from Mr. Gerber and the Committees. In outlining the participation to the Community activities, Giovambattista explained his vision of a community and the members mutual contribution: "A stable and uniform growth can take place only through a sustainable Entrepreneurship alliance, establishing a solid and close cooperation among the communities between leaders, business owners and executives, and Forbes Councils play a significant role into the global scenario." Milan, Italy, July 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Giovambattista Scuticchio Foderaro, President/Founder and CEO of VR GROUP, President/Founder and Administrator of URBE Foundation, the young entrepreneur that acquired several titles and qualifications and achieved prominent managing and social positions, award-winning strategist, philanthropist and Corporate Advisory specialist, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.Giovambattista was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance includes a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.“We are honored to welcome Giovambattista Scuticchio Foderaro into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”As an accepted member of the Council, Giovambattista has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Giovambattista will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.Finally, Giovambattista Scuticchio Foderaro will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team."I'm excited to be part of Forbes Business Council, it represents a great reward for the high efforts of the last 12 years that seen me proactive in daily commitment and collective corporate responsibilities worldwide," says Giovambattista about the welcoming to the Councils from Mr. Gerber and the Committees. In outlining the participation to the Community activities, Giovambattista explained his vision of a community and the members mutual contribution: "A stable and uniform growth can take place only through a sustainable Entrepreneurship alliance, establishing a solid and close cooperation among the communities between leaders, business owners and executives, and Forbes Councils play a significant role into the global scenario." Contact Information VR CORPORATENEXT

