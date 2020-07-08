ALL Family of Companies Named as Load King Cranes Authorized Service Center

Press Releases Custom Truck One Source Press Release Share Blog

The ALL Family of Companies is the largest privately held crane rental and sales operations in North America. Their strategically located branches have access to one of the world’s largest and most modern fleets, operating under the ALL, ALT, Central, Dawes and Jeffers names. ALL provides rental, sales, service and jobsite analysis, helping to ensure that customers have the right equipment for the job. For more information, contact ALL Erection & Crane Rental at 4700 Acorn Drive, Cleveland, OH 44131. Phone: 216-524-6550. Toll free: 800-232-4100. Fax: 216-642-7633. On the Web: www.allcrane.com. Kansas City, MO, July 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today, Load King, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), announced that the ALL Family of Companies (ALL) is now an Authorized Service Center for Load King cranes.With locations throughout North America, ALL will service Load King boom trucks, truck cranes, and Terex legacy products for customers in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. ALL’s experienced team will provide maintenance, repair, and parts for Load King products.“We are very pleased to partner with the ALL Family of Companies, extending their crane expertise to Load King’s customers,” said John Lukow, Senior Vice President of Load King Cranes. “Our customers will benefit from ALL’s vast knowledge and multiple locations in the areas being served.”“Adding Load King to the range of cranes we service equips us to better serve our customers,” said Michael Liptak, CEO and President of the ALL Family of Companies. “We look forward to working with Load King and their products.”The ALL Family of Companies will provide service to Load King customers who contact them directly in addition to customers contacting Load King’s call center. For more information about Load King crane products and service, please visit www.loadkingmfg.com.About Load KingFor decades Load King has been producing first-class heavy equipment. Cutting-edge innovation and engineering excellence make us the market leader. Load King is a key part of the Custom Truck One Source family of brands, offering standard and custom trailers, vocational equipment, and a full line of boom trucks and truck cranes. For more information, please visit Load King’s website: www.loadkingmfg.com.About ALLThe ALL Family of Companies is the largest privately held crane rental and sales operations in North America. Their strategically located branches have access to one of the world’s largest and most modern fleets, operating under the ALL, ALT, Central, Dawes and Jeffers names. ALL provides rental, sales, service and jobsite analysis, helping to ensure that customers have the right equipment for the job. For more information, contact ALL Erection & Crane Rental at 4700 Acorn Drive, Cleveland, OH 44131. Phone: 216-524-6550. Toll free: 800-232-4100. Fax: 216-642-7633. On the Web: www.allcrane.com. Contact Information Load King

John Lukow

765-277-2588



www.loadkingmfg.com



