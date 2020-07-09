Pulte Homes to Debut Luxury Townhomes at Easton in West Midtown Atlanta

Press Releases PulteGroup - Georgia Press Release Share Blog

“Based on the response to our other intown communities from home buyers, my team and I are eager to raise the curtain on Easton,” said Pablo Rivas, Georgia Division Vice President of Sales for PulteGroup – parent company of Pulte Homes. “Given the fact that this incredible area of West Midtown just keeps getting better, there are a lot of draws – both current and future – to attract prospective homeowners. For one, the Atlanta Beltline has a proposed extension that will be within half a mile of the community. Nearing completion, the 280-acre Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry will represent Atlanta’s largest greenspace. Allures already in place include a wide array of incredible restaurants, nightlife and shopping at Atlantic Station, The Shops of Buckhead and Ponce City Market – all within less than 5 miles of the community. Some of Downtown Atlanta’s most exciting attractions like The Fox Theatre, High Museum, Atlanta Botanical Garden, SkyView Atlanta and Georgia Aquarium are all within a 10-minute drive of Easton. We’re proud to present an opportunity for Atlantans to have the home of their dreams at the heart of it all!”



Located at 1527 Northside Drive NW in Atlanta, Easton is situated in the heart of vibrant and growing West Midtown. Its excellent connectivity to I-75 is an added benefit to commuting professionals. Pulte’s featured Briarcliff home design showcases three stories of low-maintenance, luxury living. The flexible floor plan can be configured to house anywhere from two to three bedrooms and two and 1/2 to three and 1/2 bathrooms. An open concept on the main level includes a large gathering room that opens onto a spacious deck for indoor/outdoor entertaining. A rear-facing two-car garage is quite a commodity for this urban area. In addition to Easton in West Midtown, Pulte Homes also has an intown presence nearby at Altus at the Quarter on Bolton Drive in Atlanta’s trendy Upper West Side, Parkside at Mason Mill on North Jamestown Road in Decatur and 4400 West on West Atlanta Road in Smyrna – all boasting luxury townhomes, the last of which features newly released homesites.



For more information about Easton or to schedule an appointment with a Sales Consultant following the July 18th opening, call (678) 839-9779 or visit the community's website at www.pulte.com/easton



Kasie Bolling

770-965-3219



pulte.com

Stephanie Byron - Director of Marketing

PulteGroup - Georgia Division

Stephanie.Byron@PulteGroup.com



