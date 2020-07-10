Ballyhoo Promotional Products, LLC is Excited to Announce the Launch of Our New Website

Press Releases Ballyhoo Promotional Products, L.L.P. Press Release Share Blog

Ballyhoo Promotional Products has launched a new website, www.ballyhoopros.com, aimed at providing a wide range of promotional products and advertising specialties to promote your company.





The new site gives customers the ability to search a detailed list of thousands of specialty products geared towards their individual business and needs. The customer has the ability to search by specific item category, key word, theme, color, item number, price category, quantity, made in USA, and environmentally friendly options.



The new site also gives customers the ability to create an individual account to save searches, request price quotes, take advantage of discounts and current specials, receive and review product presentations, text directly with Ballyhoo Promotional Products Customer Service and receive immediate response regarding future, past or present orders. The customer has the ability to pay invoices directly from the website using payment methods such as Visa and MasterCard.



Covington, LA, July 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Ballyhoo Promotional Products, LLC is a one-stop shop for promotional products and business gifts. Ballyhoos extensive range of promotional products will ensure customers find something to suit their requirements. Contact Information Ballyhoo Promotional Products, L.L.P.

Tammy Clemons

985-869-3477



www.ballyhoopros.com



