Shoney's Presses Fresh Franchise Push

Shoney’s is over 70 years old and has the recognizable feel that people throughout the nation have grown accustomed to. Steve Neuroth, Chief Financial Officer, points out the incredible franchise perks of the brand. “This is a brand that people know and love. There is a tremendous opportunity here for franchisees depending on the time and effort they put in.”



The company has added several new elements for its fresh expansion, including more healthy menu items, revamped decor, and added beer and spirits services at select locations. “We have got a relatively new version of Shoney’s available with a smaller 4500 to 7000 square foot footprint. It has been in development for a couple of years. It's an updated property with a more casual dine atmosphere and a historical feel,” stated Neuroth.



Shoney’s franchises offer new build or conversion opportunities. The iconic name with staggering brand recognition is offering the franchise for a $35,000 franchise fee and 4% royalties.



The Shoney’s brand stands on the foundational philosophy of freshly prepared dishes, family values, and community focus. “We are looking for franchisees that have experience in the restaurant industry and can develop multi units,” stated Neuroth. “[We want] people who have a passion for food and the industry. We’re a family focused, community focused company. Folks who are involved in the community would fit best into the Shoney’s brand.”



Shoney’s partners with Boy Scouts of America Learning for Life Navigators Program, Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools, Habitat for Humanity, The National Restaurant Education Foundation, and more.



The company is offering international franchise opportunities, but their current focus is here in the States. “We are focused on expanding in the Southeast United States and hope to gain footing in the fast casual niche soon.”



