The Results Companies Successfully Completes Annual PCI/DSS Audit


Successful Compliance Audit Included Results Home Office™ Security Scrutiny

Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Results Companies announced today that it had achieved Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) compliance for its data centers, global network, global call centers, and Results Home Office™ technology and security procedures.

Cybersecurity and Compliance firm 360 Advanced issued an attestation of compliance on July 1 after a review and analysis of The Results Companies’ ability to consistently meet key security objectives as a service organization:

- Protect card holder data
- Build and maintain a secure network environment
- Implement strong access control measures
- Regularly and efficiently monitor and test networks
- Maintain a vulnerability management program
- Maintain a solid information security plan

The scope of this year’s audit included the company’s data centers, global network, global call centers, and technology and security procedures for its work-at-home operation, Results Home Office.

“Earning PCI-DSS certification for Results Home Office on the heels of transitioning more than 4,000 employees to the at-home model due to COVID-19 was no small achievement,” said Wayne White, Chief Information Officer at The Results Companies. “We are proud to offer a level of security that many of our competitors’ work-at-home operations cannot provide today.”

About The Results Companies

For three decades, The Results Companies has been a premier customer experience partner to Fortune 100 and 500 companies. We design, build, and deliver digitally influenced customer journeys that achieve the satisfaction and loyalty levels brands need to thrive and grow while improving efficiency and reducing costs. Results’ track record for reimagining the customer experience to meet consumers’ evolving expectations has driven growth to more than 30 locations and 20,000 colleagues worldwide. Our core expertise extends to actionable analytics, process automation, and our own SupportPredict digital engagement software as a service (SaaS).

For more information, please contact communications@resultstel.com.
Contact Information
The Results Companies
Jeanne Vest
954-921-2400
Contact
theresultscompanies.com

