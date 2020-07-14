LoveSync, a Mobile App That’s First of Its Kind, is Redefining the Way Couples Initiate Sex

After LoveSync’s “sex button” Kickstarter campaign gains the attention of Stephen Colbert and SharkTank, goes viral and surpasses funding goal - creators respond to the many requests to “make it an app” and launch free mobile app. See if LoveSync’ing can work for you and your partner.





