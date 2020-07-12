TEBillion Introduces Solutions Made Exclusively for Retail

Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

Features including management of business units and sales team from multi-locations, localised quotes in local currencies, quick and easy work logging, accurate timesheets for billing and reporting, and customisable workflow, the solutions are developed to help high volume businesses to maximise sales while dealing with large number of customers.



TEB is designed with a capability to scale across multiple processes and locations with user-friendly interface that managers can use to accelerate growth while focusing on key business challenges.



Today TEBillion now provides solutions exclusively made for the retail industry. This means processes throughout the business can be automated to make management not just simpler, but effective and quick.

Features including management of business units and sales team from multi-locations, localised quotes in local currencies, quick and easy work logging, accurate timesheets for billing and reporting, and customisable workflow, the solutions are developed to help high volume businesses to maximise sales while dealing with large number of customers.

TEB is designed with a capability to scale across multiple processes and locations with user-friendly interface that managers can use to accelerate growth while focusing on key business challenges.

About TEBillion: TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide.

