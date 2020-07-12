PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
TEBillion

Press Release

Receive press releases from TEBillion: By Email RSS Feeds:

TEBillion Introduces Solutions Made Exclusively for Retail


London, United Kingdom, July 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Today TEBillion now provides solutions exclusively made for the retail industry. This means processes throughout the business can be automated to make management not just simpler, but effective and quick.

Features including management of business units and sales team from multi-locations, localised quotes in local currencies, quick and easy work logging, accurate timesheets for billing and reporting, and customisable workflow, the solutions are developed to help high volume businesses to maximise sales while dealing with large number of customers.

TEB is designed with a capability to scale across multiple processes and locations with user-friendly interface that managers can use to accelerate growth while focusing on key business challenges.

Contact Us:
pr@tebillion.email
www.tebillion.com

About TEBillion: TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide.
Contact Information
TEBillion
Gail Fuentes
+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181
Contact
https://www.tebillion.com/en/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TEBillion
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help