Press Releases Uplive Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Uplive: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: UpLive USA Partners with iHeartRadio to Present a Global Virtual Music Competition

UpLive Global Streaming Platform launches the “Singing For The World” Competition on July 15th. Coronavirus has kept us apart but music will always bring us together. Let the singing competition begin. Celebrity judges will be announced shortly.





There are many great prizes that will be awarded to the winners.



Download the Uplive app for a chance to win.



Music artists please invite all of your friends, family, and co-workers to support you and your live stream performances. Music fans let your voices be heard and vote for who you think the best artists are; you help decide. Fans and artists can interact with each other and with the iHeartRadio personalities as well. This is an opportunity to get some great prizes. Simply download the Uplive app to get started.



How to participate:

1. Download Uplive.

2. Fill out this registration form.

3. Go live on Uplive.

4. Collect votes in your broadcast.

5. Share on social media to invite your friends to support you.



The following links provide more details and how to use Uplive USA and collect votes for “Singing for the World”:



https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/11wSuZJBvo1lfnl4ab4uKDrZucsdBirOGo6_xaGDyASM/edit#slide=id.g193b26f510_0_0



https://www.upliveusa.com/iheartradio



Tutorials are available on Youtube at the Uplive USA Channel.



What is Uplive?



Uplive is a live streaming video and audio chat platform where content creators can go live, and share their talent, present visual podcasts, create virtual battles with an opponent in split screens duels, and much more.



With over 100 million downloads worldwide, Uplive offers a variety of live hosts sharing streams while singing, dancing, chatting, gaming, working out, and keeping each other company, interacting socially, which is sorely needed during these difficult times of quarantine life.



For Interviews, Photos and Press opportunities please contact:

Tess Luthman at Tesseract Talent PR

tesseractTalent@gmail.com 937-304-9005



For more information about UPLIVE USA App please contact:

uplive.usa@gmail.com



Please follow:

Instagram @Uplive.usa and @TesseractTalentPR

TikTok: @upliveusa

Website upliveusa.com and https://www.upliveusa.com/iheartradio Los Angeles, CA, July 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- “Singing For The World” is promoted by the top radio personalities from iHeartRadio including Sisanie & Patty from the “On-Air with Ryan Seacrest” show on KIIS-FM Los Angeles, JoJo Wright from KIIS-FM, and Jesse Lozano from KIIS-FM, as well as the one and only Medha ‘Gandhi’, Skeery Jones, and Garrett Vogel all from Z100 New York.There are many great prizes that will be awarded to the winners.Download the Uplive app for a chance to win.Music artists please invite all of your friends, family, and co-workers to support you and your live stream performances. Music fans let your voices be heard and vote for who you think the best artists are; you help decide. Fans and artists can interact with each other and with the iHeartRadio personalities as well. This is an opportunity to get some great prizes. Simply download the Uplive app to get started.How to participate:1. Download Uplive.2. Fill out this registration form.3. Go live on Uplive.4. Collect votes in your broadcast.5. Share on social media to invite your friends to support you.The following links provide more details and how to use Uplive USA and collect votes for “Singing for the World”:https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/11wSuZJBvo1lfnl4ab4uKDrZucsdBirOGo6_xaGDyASM/edit#slide=id.g193b26f510_0_0https://www.upliveusa.com/iheartradioTutorials are available on Youtube at the Uplive USA Channel.What is Uplive?Uplive is a live streaming video and audio chat platform where content creators can go live, and share their talent, present visual podcasts, create virtual battles with an opponent in split screens duels, and much more.With over 100 million downloads worldwide, Uplive offers a variety of live hosts sharing streams while singing, dancing, chatting, gaming, working out, and keeping each other company, interacting socially, which is sorely needed during these difficult times of quarantine life.For Interviews, Photos and Press opportunities please contact:Tess Luthman at Tesseract Talent PRtesseractTalent@gmail.com 937-304-9005For more information about UPLIVE USA App please contact:uplive.usa@gmail.comPlease follow:Instagram @Uplive.usa and @TesseractTalentPRTikTok: @upliveusaWebsite upliveusa.com and https://www.upliveusa.com/iheartradio Contact Information Uplive

Tess Luthman

937-304-9005



http://tesseracttalent.wixsite.com/tess

tesseractTalent@gmail.com

Attached Files PDF of Uplive & iHeart Radio Music Competition “Singing For The World” is promoted by the top radio personalities from iHeartRadio including Sisanie & Patty from the “On-Air with Ryan Seacrest” show on KIIS-FM Los Angeles, JoJo Wright from KIIS-FM, and Jesse Lozano from KIIS-FM. Filename: UPLIVE.pdf

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Uplive