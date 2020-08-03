Disney Podcaster Pixie Dust Fan Celebrates 55 Episodes

Press Releases Pixie Dust Fan Press Release Share Blog

Spreading the magic of Disney through the ears of listeners around the world, social influencer, podcaster and blogger, “Pixie Dust Fan” is celebrating the 55th episode of her podcast.





“The Pixie Dust Fan Podcast was created with one goal in mind, to share some positive pixie dust to listeners around the world,” says Francine Cochrane, owner and host of the Pixie Dust Fan Podcast. “Our social community offers a positive and safe platform where fans and I can interact while sharing our love of Disney across the globe.”



Hosted by Disney enthusiasts and best friends Francine Cochrane and Carrie LeBlanc, the weekly hour-long Podcast features a variety of topics and special guests. In the latest episode, Cochrane and LeBlanc discuss activities to enjoy outside the theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, FL. Past episodes have featured Disney author, Jeff Barnes and performers from the Broadway Hit, Newsies. Listeners are encouraged to engage in conversation on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram and can submit ideas for future podcast topics.



About Pixie Dust Fan



Pixie Dust Fan is a website and social community created by Francine Cochrane where fans from around the world can follow and engage in conversation in a positive and welcoming environment. After years of assisting family and friends with their magical vacations, Cochrane wished to share her love, passion and travels for fellow enthusiasts around the world and in 2016, that wish came true. With over 60,000 followers, the community can be found on various social media platforms and recently launched, The Pixie Dust Fan Podcast.



Media Contact



Francine Cochrane

Email: tink@pixiedustfan.com

Website: PixieDustFan.com



Links



Website: www.PixieDustFan.com



Facebook: www.facebook.com/PixieDustFan/



Twitter: www.twitter.com/PixieDustFan



Instagram: www.instagram.com/pixiedustfan/



The Pixie Dust Fan Podcast: https://www.pixiedustfan.com/podcast/



Disclaimer



