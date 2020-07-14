TVS TV Networks.Com Adds TVS Consumer Direct.Com as 31st Post Cable Network to the Ad Supported 24/7 Service

Press Releases TVS Television Network Press Release

TVS TV Networks.Com now presents 31 - 24/7 ad supported free to view post cable networks on it's service. The addition of TVS Consumer Direct.Com brings to three the number of active channels in the TVS Consumer Network home shopping bundle.

TVS TV Studios re located in Philadelphia. TVS Magazines are located in Atlanta. TVS TV Ranch is located in Bakersfield. Essington, PA, July 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TVS Consumer Direct.Com is the third post cable home shopping network now on the TVS TV Networks.Com 31 channel service. Long form and short form home shopping programs appear on the channel. The service will complete it's programming array with 48 channels in 2020.TVS Consumer Direct.Com joins TVS Jewelry Network and TVS Rare Collectibles Network in the TVS Consumer Direct Home Shopping Bundle. Three more home shopping channels will join the bundle in 2020.In all there are currently five different six channel TVS Bundles on the TVS TV Networks.Com service. Others include the TVS Sports Bundle, TVS Movie Bundle, TVS Entertainment Bundle, and TVS Classic TV Bundle.All TVS post cable networks are free to view and ad supported. TVS Ad Sales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsor and marketing partners. TVS Ad Sales.Com is located in Miami and New York.All TVS Micro Channels appear on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via this platform, viewers can access the Amazon, Android, Apple, and ROKU apps for all devices.TVS Television Network is the fourth oldest broadcast TV network. Founded in 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows to broadcast, cable, IPTV, OTT, Mobile, and home video platforms.TVS TV Studios re located in Philadelphia. TVS Magazines are located in Atlanta. TVS TV Ranch is located in Bakersfield. Contact Information TVS Television Network

Tom Ficara

484-496-8432



www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com



