2b Acting Release Their Hard-Hitting Interactive Video "NO: The Line," Painting a Disturbing Picture of a Virus-Controlled Future

Yorkshire based digital media and theatre company 2b Acting, has released yet another hard-hitting NO interactive video, "The Line." A disturbing dystopian future where citizens are heavily controlled to maintain self-isolation.

Leeds, United Kingdom, July 15, 2020



Their "NO series" raise subjects that have an impact on society and where a question can be asked that should have the answer NO, yet this is not the case. For example, “Is it right that 3 million children die from hunger in this world every year?” No. But it keeps happening.



In "NO: The Line" the question asked is, “Is it right to brainwash a population?” To answer this, the viewer takes the role of a controller, an employee, asked to utilise known control techniques to keep Angela (played by Anastasia Ampatzoglou) from crossing a self-isolation demarcation point – The Line. This is represented as a marked border that Angela has been conditioned never to cross, to stay safe.



Whilst the story presents a future that may never happen it does highlight the possible abuse of control techniques currently being employed and the subsequent trade between our humanity and our safety because of it.



“In this interactive video, the viewer controls the unfolding story. Each decision has consequences for Angela and in this way, the viewer gains a better understanding as to why answering no to the question is not as straight forward as it first appears,” says 2b Acting. “This is an interesting way to tell this powerful story, which is great for us, as we want our art to lead towards truths that encourage betterment.”



David Jones

07811 544422



www.2bacting.com



