Jeffrey M. Newman Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

About Jeffrey M. Newman

Jeffrey M. Newman is an admissions advisor at Eastwick College at the Nutley, New Jersey campus. Eastwick is a for-profit college and trade school with four locations in Ramsey, New Jersey, Hackensack, New Jersey, Nutley, New Jersey, and Paterson, New Jersey. With 18 years experience, Mr. Newman conducts testing. He interviews and enrolls students, liaises with welfare, unemployment, and the VA. Mr. Newman assists veterans who should receive benefits and stipends. He serves as a liaison between campuses.



Born June 12, 1950 in Bronx, New York, Jeffrey obtained a B.A. in History from Austin College in 1971. He is licensed and certified with OSHA, Hazmat, as a Fire Fighter and in CPR. Mr. Newman retired from the U.S. Air Force having served as a MSgt Gunner on A/C 130 Spectre gunships and active duty in the Reserves with the Air Crew Special Op's. Previously, he served as president of Xpress Dress Corp., a maker and importer of ladies dresses and sportswear in New York City for almost 25 years before retirement. He is also a retired volunteer fireman with the Ramsey, New Jersey Fire Department.



Mr. Newman serves as the Commander of the local chapter of the V.F.W. In his spare time, he enjoys golf.



Jeffrey’s favorite sayings are, “I’m still vertical” and “The only easy day was yesterday.”



For further information, please contact https://eastwick.edu/.



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Ramsey, NJ, August 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Jeffrey M. Newman of Ramsey, New Jersey has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of higher education.

