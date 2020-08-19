Belinda J. Price Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their publication and on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in an annual hardcover journal and in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com. Eden Prairie, MN, August 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Belinda J. Price of Eden Prairie, Minnesota has been honored as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance.About Belinda J. PriceBelinda Price is area manager for New American Funding a mortgage lending service providing mortgage and related financial services in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Ms. Price has over 20 years experience. She is responsible for mortgage origination, recruiting and working directly with homeowners.Ms. Price states, “Whether you're buying, selling, refinancing, or building your dream home, you have a lot riding on your loan officer. Since market conditions and mortgage programs change frequently, you need to make sure you're dealing with a top professional who is able to give you quick and accurate financial advice. As an experienced loan officer I have the knowledge and expertise you need to explore the many financing options available. Ensuring that you make the right choice for you and your clients is my ultimate goal, and I am committed to providing my customers with mortgage services that exceed their expectations. I hope you'll browse my website, check out the different loan programs I have available, use my decision-making tools and calculators, and use our secure online application to get started. After you've applied, I'll call you to discuss the details of your loan, or you may choose to set up an appointment with me using my online form. As always, you may contact me anytime by phone, fax or email for personalized service and expert advice. I look forward to working with you.”Previously Ms. Price served a as a VP of Lakeside Mortgage, a wholesale broker/owner of Accell Mortgage for six years and at Movement Mortgage, LLC as a Market Leader for eight years.Belinda Price was nominated for Woman of the Year in 2020 by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. She has accepted the nomination and her goal is to raise as much money with her team as she can to reach the amount needed to earn a research grant. She is affiliated and has served as a Member of the Board at Spare Key which provides assistance to families in crisis with critically ill or seriously injured family members through housing grant payment assistance, engaged resource referral and advocacy. In her spare time, Belinda enjoys travel and volunteering.For further information, please contact www.newamericanfunding.com/mortgage-loans/belindapriceAbout Strathmore’s Who’s Who WorldwideStrathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their publication and on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in an annual hardcover journal and in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com. Contact Information Strathmore Worldwide

