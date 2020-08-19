M. Carole Jordal, RNFA Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

About M. Carole Jordal, RNFA

M. Carole Jordal retired after 40 years nursing experience. She served as an operating room first assistant at Dekalb Clinic in Illinois.



Born in Waterman, Illinois, Ms. Jordal obtained a RN from Copley Memorial Hospital in 1966. In her retirement she enjoys stained glass, ceramics, cooking, travel and reading.



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Susan Perrault

516-677-9696



www.strathmoreworldwide.com

Syndi Reibman



