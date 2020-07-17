City Scapes? First-Time Offered Penthouse Living in New Haven’s Downtown by Real Living Wareck D’Ostilio

Press Releases Real Living Wareck D'Ostilio Press Release Share Blog

First-time offered penthouse condominium offers the discriminating buyer respite while keeping a finger on the pulse of the city.





This luxurious space features exposed brick, rising up to 13 feet above the living area, natural light, and maple hardwood floors. The 2,245 square feet of space has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a home office and library/sitting room. Its expanse allows for plenty of room to dine, entertain and cook. An architect designed open staircase brings you up to a library with gas fireplace, and en-suite master bedroom and bath. Steel cased doors lead from the master bedroom and library to the rooftop terrace that offers panoramic views of New Haven including its harbor, the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge, Yale University, East Rock, and more.



“Part of what makes this condominium so special is that it is located in the bustling neighborhood of Ninth Square filled with cafes, galleries, a short walk to the train station,” said co-listing agent DiDi Strode of Real Living Wareck D’Ostilio. “And this distinctive, beautiful and inviting home is close to Yale, Yale New Haven Hospital, and top pharmaceutical companies in the area,” added Olivia Martson, co-listing agent. The listing is offered at $725,000.



For information and a private showing contact: Real Living Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate / The Urban Team – Olivia Martson 203-668-7350 or DiDi Strode 203-915-0696.



Real Living Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate is part of The Real Living Network of Home Services of America, a Berkshire Hathaway Affiliate.



Lynn DeJoseph

203-799-2671



wdsells.com



