Systancia Signs Up Redington Value as VAD for Middle East and Africa

Systancia, a French software company, has appointed Redington Gulf as its authorised value-added distributor (VAD) for Middle East and Africa.

Under the partnership, Systancia will leverage Redington’s market presence and a large channel partner base to provide Systancia solutions to customers across Middle East and Africa.



“Our mission is to provide users with the most efficient and secure access to all applications in their work environment. We also aim to offer the best compromise between operational efficiency and regulatory compliance,” said Christophe Corne, founder and CEO, Systancia.



Sayantan Dev, President, Redington Value, said, “Systancia’s app virtualisation, security access management and authentication management systems from a technology standpoint are amongst the most sophisticated. We are delighted to add Systancia to Redington’s portfolio as we recognise opportunities with many complementary offerings and innate synergies. The channel ecosystem will hugely benefit from this partnership and we are more than eager to take Systancia’s solutions to our customers. Over the next few months, we will recruit new partners, while continuing to enable current ones for successfully integrating and positioning Systanica as a part of their portfolio.”



Xavier Hameroux, Managing Director, Systancia, "Working with Redington is a great achievement for Systancia's expansion in the Middle East and Africa. We believe that our innovative solutions in the field of cybersecurity, more precisely in the ZTNA and PAM field will perfectly respond to the market's needs in terms of having a secure access to the information system, whenever the end-user is, and through whatever device he is using."

Systancia is a provider of certified and recognised application virtualisation and cybersecurity solutions. By providing the entire end-to-end chain of trust, Systancia allows users to access all their applications efficiently and securely from their work environment, whatever it may be. Systancia's combined virtualisation and cybersecurity solution, a hybrid offer (consisting of software products and Cloud services), gives everyone a single window to access their entire field of applications, leaving no application behind, and thus providing medium to large public or private organisations the best compromise between ease-of-use and business development on the one hand, and risk and compliance control on the other hand, without compromising the customer and user experience.

Contact Information
Systancia
Valérie Gigou
+33 (0)3 89 33 58 20
www.systancia.com

Valérie Gigou

+33 (0)3 89 33 58 20



www.systancia.com



