TVS Television Network Adds Google Play to Android, ROKU, Amazon, and Apple Apps on Watch Your.TV Platform

TVS TV Networks.Com, a TVS Television Network 48 Channel Post Cable Network streaming service, now is available on all devices from the five major video streaming apps.

Essington, PA, July 18, 2020 --



TVS TV Networks.Com include 31 active TVS sports, entertainment, movie, classic TV, and music post cable networks. All are ad supported and free to view. Seventeen additional 24/7 streaming channels will be added by TVS in 2020.



TVS MicroChannels.Com include six sports channels, six movie channels, six classic TV channels, six entertainment channels, and six home shopping network channels.



All TVS post cable networks are free to watch and advertising supported. TVS Ad Sales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, works with advertising and marketing partners on the service. TVS Ad Sales.Com is located in Miami and New York.



All TVS MicroChannels.Com are on the WatchYour.TV platform, which is powered by Tulix. The TVS Television Network is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network in the USA. Founded in 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows for broadcast, cable, IPTV, Mobile, OTT, and home video platforms.



Tom Ficara

484-496-8432



www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com



