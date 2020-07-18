

Company Overview Products & Services Contact Info & Offices Investment Highlights Press Releases Awards Clients Image Gallery MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Press Release

Receive press releases from MerPerle Hon Tam Resort: By Email RSS Feeds: Hon Tam Mud Bath Has Been a Top-Selling Product Since the Re-Opening of Hon Tam Island

MerPerle Resorts & Hotels last week announced that after one month of re-opening since June 2020, thousands of guests have been flocking to Hon Tam Island to indulge in a wide variety of products and services in which mud baths ranked top in terms of tickets and revenue.

Nha Trang, Vietnam, July 18, 2020 --(



The resorts & hotels group also has luxury accommodation known as MerPerle Hon Tam Resort where bookings can be made online on its website and a wide range of online travel agencies and stays can be arranged comfortably.



Also, the 4-star MerPerle Beach Hotel on the busy and beachfront Tran Phu street was re-opened in late June 2020 to create more choices for guests to stay in the mainland while they can buy tickets going to the Island to spend time for relaxation.



It was reported that about more than 30,000 travelers used different products and services on Hon Tam Island over the last month of Jun 2020 and it is now highly expected the number will increase remarkably in the summer of July and August 2020.



MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides luxurious tourist experience based on the business philosophy of bringing a diversified range of products and outstanding service to the guests which create a unique experience and a feeling of belonging with the Vietnamese culture and nature.



MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an "oasis" nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view down the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.



Located on a beautiful isolated island in the tourism city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an ideal destination of choice for a hideaway from the bustling city life, for a couple seeking romance or simply for family rest and relaxation or even any reasons. Nha Trang, Vietnam, July 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Besides the exciting mud bath, other products and services such as interesting sea day tours, active sea sports games, rejuvenating spa, cuisine delights… were added to travelers’ whole experience.The resorts & hotels group also has luxury accommodation known as MerPerle Hon Tam Resort where bookings can be made online on its website and a wide range of online travel agencies and stays can be arranged comfortably.Also, the 4-star MerPerle Beach Hotel on the busy and beachfront Tran Phu street was re-opened in late June 2020 to create more choices for guests to stay in the mainland while they can buy tickets going to the Island to spend time for relaxation.It was reported that about more than 30,000 travelers used different products and services on Hon Tam Island over the last month of Jun 2020 and it is now highly expected the number will increase remarkably in the summer of July and August 2020.MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides luxurious tourist experience based on the business philosophy of bringing a diversified range of products and outstanding service to the guests which create a unique experience and a feeling of belonging with the Vietnamese culture and nature.MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an "oasis" nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view down the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.Located on a beautiful isolated island in the tourism city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an ideal destination of choice for a hideaway from the bustling city life, for a couple seeking romance or simply for family rest and relaxation or even any reasons. Contact Information MerPerle Resorts & Hotels

Trong Do

84908435544



http://www.hontamresort.vn/

+84908435544



Click here to view the company profile of MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MerPerle Hon Tam Resort