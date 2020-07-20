Press Releases TVS Television Network Press Release

Receive press releases from TVS Television Network: By Email RSS Feeds: TVS Today Home Entertainment Network Launched as 32nd Post Cable Network on the TVS TV Networks.Com Streaming Service

TVS Television Network has expanded it's free to view ad supported post cable networks effort to include a channel that exclusively showcases original TVS productions from the TVS TV Studios in Philadelphia and the TVS Production units that are canvassing the USA.

Essington, PA, July 20, 2020 --(



The new streaming channel consists of a showcase of the new TVS programming that is being produced for TVS post cable networks. These shows include Mari!, a boxing based health and lifestyle show hosted by WBC Middleweight contender Maricela Cornejo; TVS TeleSports, a series of sports related music videos with music from The Skruffy Group; Undercover Jetsetter, a wine, food and golf travel show hosted by John Daly and Susan Anzalone; TVS Sports Showcase and TVS Sports Bureau segments from those TVS shows, and Wildeside, an adventure show hosted by Randy Rauch. More than 500 episodes of TVS Quiz Show Network and TVS Senior Prom, TVS Boomin' Reunion, and TVS Stardust Ballroom music shows are also on the schedule. Entertainment shows such as P*O*S*H, TVS Port O Call, Sidewalk Gourmet, and TVS Kopy Kats are also joining the programming array.



TVS Today Home Entertainment Network is advertising supported and free to view. TVS Ad Sales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, coordinates all ad sponsorship and marketing. TVS Ad Sales.Com is located in Miami and New York.



TVS TV Networks.Com consists of 48 TVS Micro Channels. All of these channels are on the WatchYour.TV platform, which is powered by Tulix. Android, Apple, Amazon, Google, and ROKU apps are available from here to reach all devices.



The TVS Television Network was founded in 1960 and is currently celebrating it's 60th Anniversary as a TV program producer and distributor. It is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast network in the USA. Essington, PA, July 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TVS Today Home Entertainment Network has made it's debut on the TVS TV Networks.Com post cable network free to view ad supported post cable network service. It is the 32nd of 48 channels that will be appearing on the service.The new streaming channel consists of a showcase of the new TVS programming that is being produced for TVS post cable networks. These shows include Mari!, a boxing based health and lifestyle show hosted by WBC Middleweight contender Maricela Cornejo; TVS TeleSports, a series of sports related music videos with music from The Skruffy Group; Undercover Jetsetter, a wine, food and golf travel show hosted by John Daly and Susan Anzalone; TVS Sports Showcase and TVS Sports Bureau segments from those TVS shows, and Wildeside, an adventure show hosted by Randy Rauch. More than 500 episodes of TVS Quiz Show Network and TVS Senior Prom, TVS Boomin' Reunion, and TVS Stardust Ballroom music shows are also on the schedule. Entertainment shows such as P*O*S*H, TVS Port O Call, Sidewalk Gourmet, and TVS Kopy Kats are also joining the programming array.TVS Today Home Entertainment Network is advertising supported and free to view. TVS Ad Sales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, coordinates all ad sponsorship and marketing. TVS Ad Sales.Com is located in Miami and New York.TVS TV Networks.Com consists of 48 TVS Micro Channels. All of these channels are on the WatchYour.TV platform, which is powered by Tulix. Android, Apple, Amazon, Google, and ROKU apps are available from here to reach all devices.The TVS Television Network was founded in 1960 and is currently celebrating it's 60th Anniversary as a TV program producer and distributor. It is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast network in the USA. Contact Information TVS Television Network

Tom Ficara

484-496-8432



www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TVS Television Network