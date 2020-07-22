Cutting Edge Automation Solution for Professional Services and Consultancy by TEBillion

Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

London, United Kingdom, July 22, 2020 --(



The organisations in the above industry face many challenges including a cyclical workload, uneven cashflow, reliance on key staff and the split of attention between customers and competition. Now, TEB’s product suite provides the solutions to address these challenges.



TEB cloud enables firms to get a comprehensive overview of the projects and of their customer relationships, ensuring that resources are being effectively deployed and that client needs are being met. By automating day-to-day activities, TEB can help professional service and consulting firms to enhance their productivity and to deliver more for their clients.



TEB makes managing bills easy, so invoices are issued on time, removing human error from the equation and saving wasted time and money. Additional features include effective resourcing and allocation of projects and efficient business contracts and frameworks management.



Email: pr@tebillion.email

Website: www.tebillion.com



About TEBillion:

Gail Fuentes

+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181



https://www.tebillion.com/en/



