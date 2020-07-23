TEBillion Engages a Large PAN India Facilities Group

Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

London, United Kingdom, July 23, 2020 --(



This project is part of the group’s business expansion in South East Asia region. TEB is working with the group to automate sales management and tracking for the national sales team. The TEB team is excited to help the rapidly growing facilities group to fully automate the business for growth.



TEBillion's commitment to help growing businesses achieve ultimate success by providing a choice of solutions tailored for the needs of any industry through intelligent automation is what contributed to its large growing number of users and partners serving customers around the world.



Email: pr@tebillion.email

Website: www.tebillion.com



About TEBillion:

Gail Fuentes

+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181



https://www.tebillion.com/en/



