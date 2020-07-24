MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Received Agoda Review Award 2020



On July 22, 2020, MerPerle Resorts & Hotels announced that one of its properties in Nha Trang Bay received the Agoda Customer Review Award 2020.

To qualify for the award, the beachfront resort on Hon Tam Island was able to successfully gain high verified review scores on the key elements of their guest stays including value for money, location, cleanliness, service, and facilities. By making the reviews, the guests proved that they had made the right choice when booking this winning property on Agoda.



It is known that MerPerle Resorts & Hotels' resort management has always been ready to lead the team in a way which creates the greatest experiences and bring about utmost guest satisfaction that goes beyond expectations.



MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides luxurious tourist experience based on the business philosophy of bringing the guests with a diversified range of products and outstanding service which create a unique experience and a feeling of being belonged with the Vietnamese culture and nature.



MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an "oasis" nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view down the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.



Located isolatedly on a beautiful island in the tourism city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is somewhat a destination of your-must choice for a hideaway from the bustling city life, a seek for couple romance or simply a family rest and relax or even any reasons.



Trong Do

84908435544



http://www.hontamresort.vn/

+84908435544



