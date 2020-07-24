TVS Tavern TV Network.com Builds a 300 Seat IMAX Style Tavern TV Stadium for New Program Production

Press Releases TVS Television Network Press Release

TVS TV Network Studios in Philadelphia has constructed a 300 seat Tavern TV Studio to produce billiards, arm wrestling, darts, poker, shuffleboard, game shows for the ad supported, free to view 24/7 streaming post cable network on the TVS TV Networks.com service.

TVS Tavern TV Network.com will also produce tavern based talk shows and game shows from the stadium. A stadium sponsor name is pending. Current original TVS Tavern TV Network.com original programming has been produced in the Silver Reef Casino, Chinook Winds Casino, Three Rivers Casino, Seven Feathers Casino, and the Silver Nugget Casino.



The original programming produced from the TVS Tavern TV Stadium will also appear on TVS Television Network, TVS Main Street Network, and the TVS Travel Network. TVS presents a total of 48 different post cable networks on an ad supported free to view 24/7 streaming basis via their TVS TV Networks.com service.



All 48 TVS Microchannels.com appear on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. They are available via Amazon, Apple, Android, Google, and Roku apps to all devices.



All TVS programming is ad supported and free to view. TVS Ad Sales.com, headed by Jerry Wolff, directs all TVS sponsorships and marketing. TVS Ad Sales.com is located in Miami and New York.



Tom Ficara

484-494-6893



www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com



