TEBillion Extends Business Automation Solutions Range for Medical Equipment and Pharmaceutical Product Manufacturers

TEB cloud aims to help organisations provide quotes and payment solutions precisely suited to the industry. TEB’s effective resource management tools simplify cost estimations, meaning that costings and invoices can be created quickly and accurately. TEB will then generate automated invoices from all the work that has been logged. For seamless working, TEB will give organisations the choice to integrate third-party applications, such as payment processing systems, to ensure reliability and confidence. Business insights are presented via visualisations, keeping organisations up to date and helping growing businesses plan ahead.



