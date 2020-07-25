PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
TEBillion Extends Business Automation Solutions Range for Medical Equipment and Pharmaceutical Product Manufacturers


London, United Kingdom, July 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- TEBillion now provides an integrated range of products to suit the key business processes of the medical equipment and pharmaceutical industry. Its features enable effective customer management and ensures commitments are met and relationships maintained.

TEB cloud aims to help organisations provide quotes and payment solutions precisely suited to the industry. TEB’s effective resource management tools simplify cost estimations, meaning that costings and invoices can be created quickly and accurately. TEB will then generate automated invoices from all the work that has been logged. For seamless working, TEB will give organisations the choice to integrate third-party applications, such as payment processing systems, to ensure reliability and confidence. Business insights are presented via visualisations, keeping organisations up to date and helping growing businesses plan ahead.

About TEBillion: TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide.
