V.M.Publishing Announces Release of New Steve Leshin Thriller "A Darker Shade of Greed"

Manchester, CT, July 25, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Hard drinking private eye Joshua Oates is back in a new crime thriller, "A Darker Shade of Greed." The former police captain is neck deep with a crooked politician, a sadistic crime boss and big time illegal gambling. With an all star cast of 1920's celebrities like Damon Runyon, Bat Masterson, Arnold Rothstein, and baseball's biggest attraction, Babe Ruth; Oates, with help from NYPD police detective Angela Lang, must find a missing tailor before the mob finds him first. There is jazz in the air, speakeasies, and chorus lines as Oates looks for clues at the start of the roaring twenties.