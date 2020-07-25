V.M.Publishing Announces Release of New Steve Leshin Thriller "A Darker Shade of Greed"

Press Releases Steve Leshin Press Release

Rip-roaring tale of the Twenties. Now in ebook and paperback, simply put "A Darker Shade of Greed" is "loads of fun" - Goodreads review.

Hard drinking private eye Joshua Oates is back in a new crime thriller, "A Darker Shade of Greed." The former police captain is neck deep with a crooked politician, a sadistic crime boss and big time illegal gambling. With an all star cast of 1920's celebrities like Damon Runyon, Bat Masterson, Arnold Rothstein, and baseball's biggest attraction, Babe Ruth; Oates, with help from NYPD police detective Angela Lang, must find a missing tailor before the mob finds him first. There is jazz in the air, speakeasies, and chorus lines as Oates looks for clues at the start of the roaring twenties.

Steve Leshin

860-713-8106



www.steveleshinwebstarts.com



