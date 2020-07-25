PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
V.M.Publishing Announces Release of New Steve Leshin Thriller "A Darker Shade of Greed"


Rip-roaring tale of the Twenties. Now in ebook and paperback, simply put "A Darker Shade of Greed" is "loads of fun" - Goodreads review.

Manchester, CT, July 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Hard drinking private eye Joshua Oates is back in a new crime thriller, "A Darker Shade of Greed." The former police captain is neck deep with a crooked politician, a sadistic crime boss and big time illegal gambling. With an all star cast of 1920's celebrities like Damon Runyon, Bat Masterson, Arnold Rothstein, and baseball's biggest attraction, Babe Ruth; Oates, with help from NYPD police detective Angela Lang, must find a missing tailor before the mob finds him first. There is jazz in the air, speakeasies, and chorus lines as Oates looks for clues at the start of the roaring twenties.
