NobelBiz’s Podcast Series Welcomes Thomas Laird to Talk About His Story Growing Up in the Call Center

First Contact podcast released the seventh episode with a very experienced and insightful guest, Thomas Laird, a longtime industry veteran with a wide array of experience. He is the Founder and CEO of Expivia Interaction Marketing Group and host of the “Advice from a Call Center Geek” podcast. In episode seven of the First Contact podcast, Tom joined Christian Montes breaking down the most important challenges facing contact centers today and finding solutions to them.





If he were asked to go through that all over again, he admits he’d probably refuse. However, because of his extensive experience, he was able to gain insights such as this:



“The call center industry and the reps sometimes get a bad rap, but when it boils down to it, the support and the help that they’re giving, especially during this time, it’s kind of unprecedented and it is pretty awesome!” - Thomas Laird



Find out more about the way Tom runs Expivia, how he manages to keep his agents motivated and delivering exceptional support – especially right now. Listen to the latest episode of First Contact: Stories of the Call Center – Growing Up in a Call Center.



Listen to the full episode here: https://nobelbiz.com/thomas-laird-growing-up-in-call-center/



The First Contact Podcast is open to guests from within the Contact Center Sector who wish to impart their knowledge upon an audience of fellow industry professionals. For inquiries, emails should be directed at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.com



First Contact: Stories of the Call Center is the one place to celebrate our everyday hero. The fiber of our industry exists within each of us.



