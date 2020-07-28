Press Releases Stevinson Automotive Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Stevinson Automotive: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Colorado’s Premier Porsche Destination - Porsche Littleton – Delivers a Singular Ownership Experience

The Stevinson Automotive Group has opened their eighth dealership in Colorado - Porsche Littleton, offering a lifestyle destination for Porsche owners and enthusiasts.





“If you’ve ever thought of owning a Porsche, our dealership is a must-see on that journey,” said Stevinson of the sprawling facility, now open at 5500 S. Broadway in Littleton, and encompassing 76,000 sq. ft on seven acres. “Our goal was to build a dealership you have to see to believe, to convey a meticulous attention to detail mirroring that of the carmaker itself, and to complement that with the finest in customer care and satisfaction.”



Indeed, from the glass-walled entrance and 1600 square feet of glistening skylight, to a vast showroom of new Porsches, a stunning parts boutique featuring genuine Porsche merchandise and apparel, and an acoustically isolated observation window looking out on 23 bays in the service shop, this is where “Porsche excellence meets The Stevinson Way.”



While the showroom will ultimately hold twelve automobiles, it currently showcases just four, due to COVID considerations. The property itself houses a vast inventory of new and preowned Porsches and well-maintained used cars. The surprisingly attainable Macan meets the classic presence of the 911, and the Cayenne’s perfect blend of form and function at Porsche Littleton, home to the best in automobiles in a myriad of shapes, sizes and affordable luxury. It all leads to the design room and fitting lounge, where customers “create” their dream car.



Porsche Littleton’s service department features ultra-high-speed doors at the service drive and is designed to quickly handle all Porsche Factory warranty repairs and factory-recommended services as well as out-of-warranty repairs. This is accomplished using all original Porsche parts and accessories. Service lounge seating options include private enclosed waiting rooms and an open lounge adjacent to the café seating areas, with full transparency through these spaces to observe the service shop while you wait.



The Stevinson family has earned some of the most prestigious honors in the automotive industry. The Porsche Littleton staff carries that tradition forward, trained in product knowledge, and specializing in Porsche sales, service, parts and all aspects of financing and leasing.



“With our Porsche-dedicated staff and a gorgeous, state-of-the-art facility, we will continuously strive to exceed our clients’ expectations,” Stevinson concluded. “It’s this commitment to excellence that makes customer care not only our promise, but our mission.” Littleton, CO, July 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Porsche has been driving the history of sports cars since Ferdinand Porsche founded the company in 1931. Almost 90 years later, Kent Stevinson and his team honor that legacy with the opening of the all-new, state-of-the-art Porsche Littleton, a Stevinson dealership from the family Coloradans have trusted since 1962.“If you’ve ever thought of owning a Porsche, our dealership is a must-see on that journey,” said Stevinson of the sprawling facility, now open at 5500 S. Broadway in Littleton, and encompassing 76,000 sq. ft on seven acres. “Our goal was to build a dealership you have to see to believe, to convey a meticulous attention to detail mirroring that of the carmaker itself, and to complement that with the finest in customer care and satisfaction.”Indeed, from the glass-walled entrance and 1600 square feet of glistening skylight, to a vast showroom of new Porsches, a stunning parts boutique featuring genuine Porsche merchandise and apparel, and an acoustically isolated observation window looking out on 23 bays in the service shop, this is where “Porsche excellence meets The Stevinson Way.”While the showroom will ultimately hold twelve automobiles, it currently showcases just four, due to COVID considerations. The property itself houses a vast inventory of new and preowned Porsches and well-maintained used cars. The surprisingly attainable Macan meets the classic presence of the 911, and the Cayenne’s perfect blend of form and function at Porsche Littleton, home to the best in automobiles in a myriad of shapes, sizes and affordable luxury. It all leads to the design room and fitting lounge, where customers “create” their dream car.Porsche Littleton’s service department features ultra-high-speed doors at the service drive and is designed to quickly handle all Porsche Factory warranty repairs and factory-recommended services as well as out-of-warranty repairs. This is accomplished using all original Porsche parts and accessories. Service lounge seating options include private enclosed waiting rooms and an open lounge adjacent to the café seating areas, with full transparency through these spaces to observe the service shop while you wait.The Stevinson family has earned some of the most prestigious honors in the automotive industry. The Porsche Littleton staff carries that tradition forward, trained in product knowledge, and specializing in Porsche sales, service, parts and all aspects of financing and leasing.“With our Porsche-dedicated staff and a gorgeous, state-of-the-art facility, we will continuously strive to exceed our clients’ expectations,” Stevinson concluded. “It’s this commitment to excellence that makes customer care not only our promise, but our mission.” Contact Information Raging Artists

Hersh Rephun

310-850-2353



ragingartists.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Stevinson Automotive