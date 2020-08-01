To Survive the COVID-19 Economy, Kurry Qulture, Award-Winning Indian Restaurant in Astoria Queens Re-Opens as Slush Astoria, a Bar Dedicated to Custom-Blended Slushees

Beat the heat by stopping by for a refreshingly great slushee at Slush Astoria, a new pop-up shop located on Astoria's famous 30th Avenue. Slush Astoria's collection of freshly handcrafted, delicious frozen slushees will make every brain freeze totally worth it. From frozen cocktails and dessert drinks to our barista fria and non-alcoholic fruit slushees, there's a tasty retreat for everyone at Slush Astoria. Come by and grab a taste of summer.





The owners, Eric and Olga Scheidemann, a married couple from Whitestone, Queens wanted to offer Astorians and Queens natives a place to grab a refreshing retreat from a menus of hand-crafted slushees made from secret recipes.



“We craft the best summer refresher, a custom-blended boozie or fruity slushee at our new pop-up shop on 30th Avenue. Every slushee is made just for you, it’s not some sugary mix that has been circulating in a dispenser for who knows how long. One sip and you’ll taste the difference,” said Olga Scheidemann.



The slushee menu will be ever-changing, with new concoctions featured weekly, but customers can count on these shaved-ice favorites: flavored margaritas and daiquiris, spiked lemonades, red and white sangria slushees and espresso-based frappes.



Some custom recipe slushees currently featured are: Coco Bango made from banana, mango and coconut rum; Rum Berry Sour made from raspberry, lemonade and rum; Electric Lemonade made from lemonade, vodka and blue curacao; Key Lime Pie made from ice cream, tequila and topped with graham cracker crumbs.



Alcohol-based slushees are presented in categories, making it easy to pick your favorite liquor, namely vodka, rum, tequila, whiskey/bourbon and gin, and turn it into a perfectly blended, smooth-as-silk dream in a cup.



Customers can even customize their own slushee, called the Astoria Slush, by choosing their favorite alcohol and mixing it with the fresh fruit flavor of their choice, including: banana, mango, passion fruit, peach, raspberry, strawberry and more.



For those who want to enjoy a slushee without spirits, all fresh fruit flavors can be blended without alcohol for the perfect virgin slushee, such as Mango Twister made from mango and lemonade; Coco Freeze made from strawberry and banana; and an espresso-based slushee that will be introduced next week.



To add to the fun, customers will be encouraged to take a “slush selfie” by posting their best crazed fan selfie on social media using the hashtag #slushselfie. Each week a winner will be randomly chosen to receive a week of free slushees (must be over 21 to enter).



Customers can pre-order and pay for their slushee on the Slush Astoria web site to make every visit quick and contactless, at www.slushastoria.com. Prices range from $7 to $16 depending on cup size and ingredients.



The Slush Astoria pop-up shop will remain open through October. Slush Astoria is located at 36-05 30th Avenue between 36th and 37th Streets with hours of operation of Monday through Friday 5pm to midnight and Saturday and Sunday from 12pm/noon to midnight.



About Slush Astoria:

Slush Astoria, located on Astoria's famous 30th Avenue, is a pop-up shop offering a premium collection of freshly handcrafted, delicious frozen slushees. From frozen cocktails and dessert drinks to our barista fria and non-alcoholic fruit slushees, there's a tasty retreat for everyone at Slush Astoria. "We promise to make every brain freeze totally worth it."



Web Site:

https://www.slushastoria.com



Drink Menu:

