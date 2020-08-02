PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
TEBillion Expands to 20 Major Cities in PAN India During Lockdown


London, United Kingdom, August 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- TEBillion software products and services are now accessible to authorised resellers and partners in 20 major cities PAN India.

Thanks to the committed and extensive effort of the TEB sales team led by Channel Manager Ravikant Marpak, enabling TEB's cutting edge products and services to be available across 20 major cities in India in spite of the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic which has presented challenging times for every growing business.

TEBillion is one of the leading companies providing brainy automation solutions to growing businesses with a proven track record of helping businesses achieve growth and success. With over 100 partners, worldwide, TEBillion eyes expansion to more cities not just in India but the whole of South East Asian region.

For more information, contact us:
Email: pr@tebillion.email
Website: www.tebillion.com

About TEBillion: TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide.
Gail Fuentes
+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181
https://www.tebillion.com/en/

