TEBillion Expands to 20 Major Cities in PAN India During Lockdown

London, United Kingdom, August 02, 2020 --(



Thanks to the committed and extensive effort of the TEB sales team led by Channel Manager Ravikant Marpak, enabling TEB's cutting edge products and services to be available across 20 major cities in India in spite of the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic which has presented challenging times for every growing business.



TEBillion is one of the leading companies providing brainy automation solutions to growing businesses with a proven track record of helping businesses achieve growth and success. With over 100 partners, worldwide, TEBillion eyes expansion to more cities not just in India but the whole of South East Asian region.



For more information, contact us:

Email: pr@tebillion.email

Website: www.tebillion.com



Gail Fuentes

+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181



https://www.tebillion.com/en/



