TVS Quiz Show Network Adds TVS Sports Quiz as First Original TVS Game Show Production

TVS TV Studios in Philadelphia will be home to this TV game show, which will air on TVS Quiz Show Network as well as TVS Sports Network, TVS Tavern TV Network, and TVS Today Home Entertainment Network.

TVS TV Studios are located in Philadelphia. TVS Magazines.Com is located in Atlanta. TVS TV Ranch is located in Bakersfield. Essington, PA, August 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TVS Quiz Show Network, the 24/7 ad supported free to view post cable network, has added TVS Sports Quiz to it's schedule for a November debut. It is the first original game show on the channel. TVS Sports Quiz is currently being produced at the TVS Studios in Philadelphia. The show will appear on several of the TVS MicroChannels.Com on the TVS TV Networks.Com service.TVS Quiz Show Network is one of six channels in the TVS Kids and Family Bundle. Other channels in the bundle include TVS Family Network, TVS Pet Parade Channel, TVS Cartoon Network, TVS Hi Tops Network, and TVS Inspirational Network. All are ad supported and free to view.All 48 TVS post cable networks can be found on the TVS TV Networks.Com service. Channels include sports, classic TV, movies, and entertainment. TVS Television Network is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network. Founded in 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows for broadcast, cable, IPTV, Mobile, OTT, and home video platforms.TVS programming is ad supported and free to view. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all advertising and marketing portions of TVS. TVS AdSales.Com is located in Miami and New York.TVS TV Studios are located in Philadelphia. TVS Magazines.Com is located in Atlanta. TVS TV Ranch is located in Bakersfield. Contact Information TVS Television Network

Tom Ficara

484-494-6893



www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com



