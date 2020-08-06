MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Awarded Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Winner - Tripadvisor's Highest Honor



On the fifth of August, 2020, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort received the exciting news from Tripadvisor, a travel website giant, that it has won one of the most prestigious accolade in travel and hotel industry as mentioned.

This island beachfront beautiful and green resort was put in a part of an exclusive group that Tripadvisor wanted to help it proudly celebrates (and promotes) this major accomplishment.



At the same time as the news, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort was seen to rank in top 10 of hotels and resorts in the coastal city of Nha Trang.



The award reflected the commitment of the whole team to tirelessly provide their valued guests with high-quality service exceeding the guests’ expectation and bringing about the utmost satisfaction.



It is known that the resort has been well prepared in this touch time to go from being good to being the best when the travel bounces back in the near future.



MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides luxurious tourist experience based on the business philosophy of bringing the guests with a diversified range of products and outstanding service which create a unique experience and a feeling of being belonged with the Vietnamese culture and nature.



MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is the "oasis" nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view down the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.



Located isolatedly on a beautiful island in the tourism city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is somewhat a destination of your-must choice for a hideaway from the bustling city life, a seek for couple romance or simply a family rest and relax or even any reasons.



Trong Do

