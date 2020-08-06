PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Awarded Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Winner - Tripadvisor's Highest Honor


On the fifth of August, 2020, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort received the exciting news from Tripadvisor, a travel website giant, that it has won one of the most prestigious accolade in travel and hotel industry as mentioned.

Nha Trang, Vietnam, August 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- To qualify for this, the resort went through a detailed process each year by Tripadvisor of combing through reviews, ratings, and saves from travelers everywhere, and use that info to award the very best.

This island beachfront beautiful and green resort was put in a part of an exclusive group that Tripadvisor wanted to help it proudly celebrates (and promotes) this major accomplishment.

At the same time as the news, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort was seen to rank in top 10 of hotels and resorts in the coastal city of Nha Trang.

The award reflected the commitment of the whole team to tirelessly provide their valued guests with high-quality service exceeding the guests’ expectation and bringing about the utmost satisfaction.

It is known that the resort has been well prepared in this touch time to go from being good to being the best when the travel bounces back in the near future.

MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides luxurious tourist experience based on the business philosophy of bringing the guests with a diversified range of products and outstanding service which create a unique experience and a feeling of being belonged with the Vietnamese culture and nature.

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is the "oasis" nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view down the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.

Located isolatedly on a beautiful island in the tourism city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is somewhat a destination of your-must choice for a hideaway from the bustling city life, a seek for couple romance or simply a family rest and relax or even any reasons.

At MerPerle Hon Tam Resort, guest satisfaction is the top priority and the team continuously are working hard toward enhancing the resort image and building a great brand name by providing better care of guests.
Contact Information
MerPerle Resorts & Hotels
Trong Do
84908435544
Contact
http://www.hontamresort.vn/
+84908435544

