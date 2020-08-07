Walking Papers New Single "What Did You Expect?" Out Today

Press Releases Carry On Music Press Release Share Blog

New album The Light Below out February 2021.





“What Did You Expect?” is penned by principals Jefferson Angell and Benjamin Anderson and represents a continuation of the impactful and artful rock and blues sound Walking Papers have developed. “Not all songs arrive knowing what they are about and as a writer one is left operating on faith. ‘What Did You Expect’ was built from the line, ‘I never promised to be an angel.’ The song is still speaking to me but at the moment I believe it’s an antihero’s request for empathy,” says Angell.



The track comes from Walking Paper’s anticipated new album, The Light Below, which is due out early 2021 on Carry On Music – a new music and artist management company led by industry veteran Tom Lipsky. “Jeff and Ben continue to evolve, innovate, and surprise,” stated Lipsky. “Walking Papers never play it safe, and that is one of many qualities that led to us working together again. The team at Carry On is excited to be a part of the band’s next chapter.”



About Carry On Music

Carry On Music is a partnership between the artist community and a global music and management company led by music industry veteran Tom Lipsky. Carry On’s executive team has achieved success with such iconic artists as Rush, Neil Young, Robert Plant, Kiss, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Allman Brothers Band, Widespread Panic, Iron Maiden, Motorhead, Megadeth, Rob Zombie, The Steve Miller Band, and many more. With representatives in Raleigh, New York, and Nashville, Carry On Music represents a diverse roster of established artists, as well as developing new artists through its record label and artist management divisions. Carry On Music LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of CHNL Holdings, Inc. (NY).



