TVSMainStreetNetwork.com Adds the Fall Guy, Glen Campbell, Gomer Pyle and Wild Wheels to Post Cable Network Schedule


The ad supported, free to view streaming network from TVS Television Network is targeting heartland viewers with this TVS MicroChannel. It features country based sports, music and entertainment.

Essington, PA, August 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- TVSMainStreetNetwork.com has added classic and new productions to fortify it's programming schedule. The Fall Guy, Glen Campbell, Gomer Pyle and Rawhide classic TV episodes have been added. Also episodes of Wild Wheels, the original sports music video production of TVS, have been added.

TVS Main Street is one of six ad supported free to view post cable networks in the six channel TVS TV Classics Bundle. Other TVS micro channels in the bundle include TVS Nostalgia Network, TVS Flashback Network, TVS Cartoon Network, TVS Mystery Network, and TVS Game Show Network.

The classic TV shows added to the channel are all major shows from the 1960's and 70's. TVS Wild Wheel is an original TVS production depicting great Southern style auto racing. Initial episodes include desert off road racing and big rig racing.

TVS has been a leader in televising big racing for 30 years.

TVS Main Street Network.com features Southern themed TV, music, sports and entertainment programs. Shows include Beverly Hillbillies, Bonanza, Andy Griffith, Star Route, Hee Haw and the Eddy Arnold Show.

All TVS programs are ad supported and free to view. TVSAdSales.com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS advertising and marketing. TVSAdSales.com is located in Miami and New York.

TVS programs are seen on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Apple, Amazon, Android, Google, and ROKU apps connect TVS to all devices.

TVS Television Network is currently celebrating it's 60th anniversary. Founded in 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows on broadcast, cable, IPTV, Mobile, OTT, and home video platforms.

TVS TV Studios are located in Philadelphia. TVS Magazines.Com are located in Atlanta. TVS TV Ranch is located in Bakersfield.
Contact Information
TVS Television Network
Tom Ficara
484-494-6893
Contact
www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com

