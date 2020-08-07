Help for Hotels as They Reopen - Hyperion Biotechnology Offers Legionella Water Testing

Press Releases Hyperion Biotechnology, Inc. Press Release

Hotel owners can test water systems to ensure guests’ safety from exposure to Legionella, a bacteria that can cause Legionnaires’ disease when spread through mist from a hotel’s water system.

Hotel operators also need to consider the safety of the building’s water after being shutdown or experiencing low occupancy rates. For instance, according to Dr. John Kalns, Chief Scientific Officer, at Hyperion Biotechnology, “When hotels are shut down or have low occupancy, the water system is not being used and water remains stagnant in unused or seldom used areas of the hotel. Stagnant water is more likely to breed Legionella bacteria which can then spread through the whole system as occupancy and use increases.” Legionella is spread through aerosolized water droplets (mist) in the air as the water comes out of faucets, fountains, shower heads, hot tubs, and cooling towers. If a hotel guest breathes in Legionella contaminated water, it can lead to the development of Legionnaires’ disease which is a serious form of pneumonia. The CDC provides hotel guidance at cdc.gov/legionella/wmp/hotel-owners-managers.html.



To prevent the spread of Legionnaires’ Disease, hotels and facility managers can follow water system management plans and use available resources to test the building’s water for Legionella. “Legionella water testing is affordable and provides results to determine if a hotel’s water system is free from the bacteria,” says Dr. Kalns. Hyperion now offers Legionella water testing services for hotels and other businesses. By having water samples tested at a certified Legionella testing laboratory, hotels owners can ensure a safe and healthy stay for all their guests.



About Hyperion

About Hyperion

Hyperion Biotechnology, Inc. is a Woman-Owned, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned small business. As an environmental microbiology laboratory, Hyperion holds CDC Environmental Legionella Isolation Techniques Evaluation (CDC ELITE) and Environmental Microbiology Laboratory Accreditation Program (EMLAP) certifications. Additionally, Hyperion offers expertise in biomedical research and development with discoveries in salivary biomarkers to objectively measure fatigue levels. Hyperion delivers high-quality research and staffing for government and commercial customers and maintains a CLIA certified laboratory. Contact Information Hyperion Biotechnology, Inc.

Janel Callan

210-493-7452



www.hyperionbiotechnology.com

For more information regarding Legionella Water Testing please contact info@hyperionbiotechnology.com



