PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Hyperion Biotechnology, Inc.

Press Release

Receive press releases from Hyperion Biotechnology, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds:

Help for Hotels as They Reopen - Hyperion Biotechnology Offers Legionella Water Testing


Hotel owners can test water systems to ensure guests’ safety from exposure to Legionella, a bacteria that can cause Legionnaires’ disease when spread through mist from a hotel’s water system.

Austin, TX, August 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- After being shut in for months, people are starting to get out again and travel. Summer is vacation time for many families with hotel bookings usually part of travel plans. With guidance on reopening, hotel owners can implement processes to provide guest safety and to limit the chance of coronavirus spread at their properties.

Hotel operators also need to consider the safety of the building’s water after being shutdown or experiencing low occupancy rates. For instance, according to Dr. John Kalns, Chief Scientific Officer, at Hyperion Biotechnology, “When hotels are shut down or have low occupancy, the water system is not being used and water remains stagnant in unused or seldom used areas of the hotel. Stagnant water is more likely to breed Legionella bacteria which can then spread through the whole system as occupancy and use increases.” Legionella is spread through aerosolized water droplets (mist) in the air as the water comes out of faucets, fountains, shower heads, hot tubs, and cooling towers. If a hotel guest breathes in Legionella contaminated water, it can lead to the development of Legionnaires’ disease which is a serious form of pneumonia. The CDC provides hotel guidance at cdc.gov/legionella/wmp/hotel-owners-managers.html.

To prevent the spread of Legionnaires’ Disease, hotels and facility managers can follow water system management plans and use available resources to test the building’s water for Legionella. “Legionella water testing is affordable and provides results to determine if a hotel’s water system is free from the bacteria,” says Dr. Kalns. Hyperion now offers Legionella water testing services for hotels and other businesses. By having water samples tested at a certified Legionella testing laboratory, hotels owners can ensure a safe and healthy stay for all their guests.

About Hyperion
Hyperion Biotechnology, Inc. is a Woman-Owned, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned small business. As an environmental microbiology laboratory, Hyperion holds CDC Environmental Legionella Isolation Techniques Evaluation (CDC ELITE) and Environmental Microbiology Laboratory Accreditation Program (EMLAP) certifications. Additionally, Hyperion offers expertise in biomedical research and development with discoveries in salivary biomarkers to objectively measure fatigue levels. Hyperion delivers high-quality research and staffing for government and commercial customers and maintains a CLIA certified laboratory.
Contact Information
Hyperion Biotechnology, Inc.
Janel Callan
210-493-7452
Contact
www.hyperionbiotechnology.com
For more information regarding Legionella Water Testing please contact info@hyperionbiotechnology.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Hyperion Biotechnology, Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help