Shade Systems, Inc. Completes Major Plant Expansion

Alan Bayman, President and CEO, expressed the shared enthusiasm of the entire Shade Systems team: “Our explosive growth in recent years has been simply remarkable, and we are very excited and proud of our manufacturing plant expansion. This significantly increases our production capacity and allows us to better serve our customers’ needs in the years to come.” Ocala, FL, August 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Shade Systems, Inc. is proud to announce the completion of its Ocala, Florida plant expansion, more than doubling its manufacturing capability with over 100,000 s.f. of world class plant space.The expanded Shade Systems plant now includes additional steel fabrication and welding equipment, expanded sewing department with 6 commercial sewing machine stations, state-of-the-art overhead material handling bridge crane systems, 3 powder-coat ovens, 2 powder booths, chemical pre-treatment booth, and sand blasting booth. These key manufacturing technologies result in increased production efficiencies and increased output, while continuing to ensure the stringent quality control standards for which Shade Systems is known.Alan Bayman, President and CEO, expressed the shared enthusiasm of the entire Shade Systems team: “Our explosive growth in recent years has been simply remarkable, and we are very excited and proud of our manufacturing plant expansion. This significantly increases our production capacity and allows us to better serve our customers’ needs in the years to come.”