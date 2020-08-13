Arista Consulting Joins NetSuite Solution Provider Program

Press Releases Arista Consulting Press Release Share Blog

"At Arista Consulting, we are focused on helping businesses implement best-in-class solutions that will enable them to succeed," said Mayank Pundir, managing partner, Arista Consulting. "By joining the NetSuite Solution Provider Program, we can help our customers realize all the benefits of Cloud ERP."



By joining the NetSuite Solution Provider Program, Arista Consulting is able to leverage its extensive experience to promote, implement, and tailor NetSuite to its clients in the automotive, food and beverage, consumer goods, industrial manufacturing, medical devices, financial services, retail, and health and beauty industries.



The NetSuite Solution Provider Program provides access to a comprehensive portfolio of enablement activities and benefits, which help NetSuite partners to build business resilience and create new revenue opportunities. NetSuite partners can leverage every aspect of NetSuite, including ERP, HCM, inventory management, CRM, and ecommerce. As part of the program, Arista Consulting is also joining the NetSuite SuiteLife initiative. SuiteLife helps accelerate partner onboarding and provides multiple layers of engagement and support, as well as access to NetSuite best practices.



“We are pleased to welcome Arista Consulting to our Solution Provider Program and SuiteLife initiative,” said Craig West, vice president of channel sales and alliances, Oracle NetSuite. “We look forward to working with the team at Arista Consulting to combine their expertise with our robust suite of technologies to create new revenue and growth opportunities for Arista Consulting and achieve mutual success for our customers.”



About NetSuite Solution Provider Program

The NetSuite Solution Provider Program allows NetSuite partners to take advantage of the growing demand for cloud ERP to expand their businesses. As part of this program, partners have access to strategic practice planning, in-person and on-demand training across functional areas, and assets and best practices to support the entire customer acquisition and success lifecycle. In addition, the robust cloud platform delivered by NetSuite, which includes ERP, HCM, inventory management, CRM, and ecommerce, enables partners to grow. As a NetSuite partner, organizations will spend less time solving technology issues and more time solving business issues to help their customers build business resilience.



About Arista Consulting

Arista Consulting LLC is in the business of providing IT consulting services, located in Michigan, USA. We offer Digital Transformation solutions for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs), that help digitize and automate enterprise functions with an objective of improving productivity and reducing cost. Being an ERP service provider for last six years and consulting global customer for two decades, we plan to expand the service offering by adding NetSuite as a strategic partner for Cloud ERP.



Trademarks

Mayank Pundir

734-756-3616



https://aristaconsultingus.com/



