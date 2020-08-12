PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
CoCo Vodka

Real Coconut Water and Vodka or Rum in a Can? It’s Finally Here, Original CoCo Vodka and CoCo Rum


Escape with CoCo...CoCo Vodka & CoCo Rum

Detroit, MI, August 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Bondi Distillery has launched their refreshing RTD cocktail, CoCo Vodka along with it’s companion CoCo Rum.

Both 5% canned cocktails have real natural coconut water, a touch of carbonation for that refreshing taste with your choice of triple distilled vodka or premium white Caribbean rum.

CoCo Vodka and CoCo Rum are is now available in select states and retailers in 4 x 12 oz cans.

For anyone who’s been lucky to get there hands on it, it’s definitely been crowd pleaser.

Enjoy the CoCo Life...a little bit of bad for those who want something good! EnjoyCoco.com
Contact Information
CoCo Vodka
Av Grewal
1-855-554-9554
Contact
www.enjoycoco.com
Attached Files
LookBook
CoCo LookBook
Filename: EnjoyCoCoVodkaandCoCoRumLOOKB.pdf

